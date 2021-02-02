46ºF

Authorities: 2 shot in Columbia County residential area

News4Jax staff

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday evening in a neighborhood.

Around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said units were sent to the area of Southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Southeast Putnam Street. People were urged to avoid the area as the scene was being processed by detectives.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were believed to be teenagers.

Details were not immediately clear. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to contact deputies by calling 386-719-2005.

