4 children shot in Jacksonville in year’s first 5 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of the time this article was posted, four children -- all age 14 and younger -- have been shot in Jacksonville during the year 2021.

The most recent incident involved a 3-year-old girl who was shot in her leg Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was hospitalized and at last check was said to be in stable condition.

“Violent crimes detectives are investigating and we’re trying to determine what type of shooting this was,” Lt. Damone, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, told News4Jax on the night she was shot.

On Jan. 7, police said a young boy believed to be 9 or 10 years old accidentally shot himself in his hand at a Jacksonville thrift store. They said the boy found a handgun that had been dropped by a previous customer, and when he picked it up, it discharged.

Two days later, police said, a 3-year-old boy shot himself in his hand after he got hold of his mother’s handgun inside their home. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Full disclosure, it angers me,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson. “And the reason why it angers me is because people aren’t taking the responsibility for the proper securing of their weapon.”

On Jan. 19, police said, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by her mother at their home. Her mother was charged with aggravated manslaughter.

News4Jax is only aware of charges in the case involving the 14-year-old.

“You don’t have to be charged immediately,” Jefferson said. “It’s going to be an exhaustive investigation on all these incidents, even if the person is wounded and is not killed.”