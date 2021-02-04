Jacksonville man wanted in connection with summer shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for Reuben Callwood in connection with a deadly shooting last summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local and federal authorities are looking for a Jacksonville man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last summer, authorities said Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are asking for information on the whereabouts of 47-year-old Reuben Antonio Callwood, who’s wanted on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, Callwood is suspected in a June 22, 2020, shooting on Norwood Avenue near the Gateway Town Center that sent a person to the hospital. The victim died of their injuries five days later.

Anyone with information on Callwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.