Community leaders, residents tackle Jacksonville crime in virtual forum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five weeks into 2021, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported seven murders that police are investigating. On Thursday night, community leaders met with citizens in a virtual workshop to discuss ways to reduce violent crime.

In that same timeframe, the Sheriff’s Office says four children have been shot. That includes a 3-year-old girl who was shot in her leg Wednesday night.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office joined the virtual meeting. The goal is to encourage residents to openly voice concerns and ask questions about public safety.

A topic that came up was developing trusted relationships between police officers and the community members that they serve and protect. It’s known as community policing.

“You have to have the officers and you have to have the community working together,” said Mike Bruno, director of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “You just can’t do it alone.”

Supporters of community policing believe trust between officers and residents will lead to more developments in unsolved violent crimes.

Last year, 26-year old Kollin Felton was gunned down while he rode his motorcycle. Although the incident was captured on surveillance video, his mother Katina says it doesn’t appear anyone with information has come forward.

“I think there are people out there who are not saying anything,” she said. “I want to know what my son did so bad that he had to be gunned down the way he was.”

Bruno said no matter the case, if people don’t willingly come forward with information, detectives don’t give up.

“The detectives are still out there walking that area and talking to people, hoping we get that Crime Stopper tip or something anonymously, because at the end of the day, the residents may be scared but they understand it’s going make their neighborhood safer and they want the bad guy out of there,” Bruno said.