Jacksonville church hosts drive-in watch party for Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans in Jacksonville have found creative ways to watch Super Bowl 55 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Life International Seventh-Day Adventist Church held a drive-in watch party for Sunday’s big game, allowing people to watch the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together but safely.

“We want to be out in our community in a safe manner,” said New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor Nathaniel Lyles. “We want to make sure that as we provide fellowship, that, again, everyone has a good time even in the midst of a pandemic. You can find something good to do in the area.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also made some recommendations so you can watch the game safely:

One idea is hosting a virtual watch party.

Wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo and colors.

Make appetizers with the people you live and share recipes with your friends and family.

Start a group chat with other fans to talk about the game while it’s going on.

Another idea is attending an outdoor viewing party.

Use a projector screen to broadcast the game.

Sit at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

And if you are partaking in a small gathering, you’re advised to wear a mask.