Thunderstorms cause flooding problems throughout area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of thunderstorms that came through the area caused some flooding.

In the Glynlea Grove area, there was lots of standing water on the sides of the road throughout one neighborhood.

Not many people were out on the roads throughout the neighborhood.

At Cedar Street right off Hendricks Avenue just before 7 p.m., a car is seen driving through a flooded area with water just pushing across the road. The area floods often.

In Jacksonville Beach just after 7:30 p.m., some drivers have their hazards on and roads were slippery as the rain came down.

On Jacksonville’s Northside near UF Health, lighting was captured just before 6 p.m.