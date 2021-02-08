Local establishments welcome customers for Super Bowl while adhering to COVID-19 mandates

Super Bowl Sunday has probably felt a little different for many this year.

Local restaurants are doing their best to keep customers safe and provide a fun atmosphere during the pandemic.

At Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield, tables were spread out since the size of the place allows for people to sit and watch the game.

People were excited to be there.

“It’s different, but it’s nice to be able to come out see people,” said Kelsey Simon, a Buccaneers fan said.

Wearing a mask is something football fans haven’t had to do at watch parties in the past, but people at Strings Sports Brewery are just happy to safely celebrate.

“The way they’ve done things here ensures you can be socially distanced and still have a good time,” said Travis Diener.

Anthony Garcia, a bartender, said he and his staff are following CDC guidelines.

“We encourage masks, but we just try to be as clean as possible,” he said. “After doing any task, you want to wash your hands, reasonable things we should’ve done before the pandemic.”

Fans wore masks and physically distanced themselves from other tables.

Even though some would’ve rather been at the big game.

“We can’t be over there in the stadium because the tickets are a little expensive,” said Manny Castillo said. “But well be able to support here.”

Fans were still happy to be watching the game somewhere.

“Super Bowl only comes once a year, so we’re in a place where people should come drink,” Garcia said.

Diener agreed.

“It feels nice to get out in a bar again and share some beers with some friends,” he said.