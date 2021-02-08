Man charged with murder in Southside domestic shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 50-year-old man is now charged with second-degree murder in connection with a domestic-related shooting last month that left a 25-year-old man dead.

The new charge was filed against George Litgen after Sheldon Walker died.

Walker was shot in the head and critically injured in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 at a home on Bunnell Drive on the city’s Southside.

Later that day, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, Litgen was arrested in connection with the shooting after a “tip from an observant citizen” helped police end their manhunt for him.

Family told News4Jax that Walker died three days after the shooting. His death is listed as a murder on the JSO transparency database.

Walker’s father told News4Jax that Walker was Litgen’s step-brother. According to police, the men had a history of domestic violence against each other.