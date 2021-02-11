Jacksonville man arrested on murder charge in summer shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting last summer, authorities said.

Reuben Antonio Callwood, 47, was booked into the Duval County jail, where he’s being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, possession of firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded June 22, 2020, along Norwood Avenue near the Gateway Town Center. The unnamed shooting victim was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible motive for the shooting has been released.