Police: Hazmat investigation leads to home evacuations in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Hazardous Device Unit were sent to investigate a home Wednesday on Spencer’s Trace Drive on the Westside.

According to Lt. D.E. Pellot, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were sent to the home at 4 p.m. to conduct a follow up investigation related to a previous “domestic violence incident.” Pellot wrote in a summary that “some items of concern were discovered” and that the Hazardous Device Unit responded.

Specific details could not be released. Pellot said four to five nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.