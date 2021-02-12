FHP: Deadly crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-95 near Emerson Street, Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car driving in the center lane heading northbound moved in front of a tractor-trailer.

The truck crashed into the back of the car, flipping it before it came to a stop on the interstate’s shoulder.

According to Highway Patrol, the male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the car. FHP says the driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Northbound lanes are back open on I-95, after being shut down for roughly five hours.