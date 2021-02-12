Jacksonville police release sketch of suspected rapist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police released a composite sketch Friday of a man suspected in a rape case last week.

Police said they first responded to the reported sexual battery on San Juan Avenue on Feb. 5.

They said the victim worked with investigators to develop the composite sketch of the attacker, which was released Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.