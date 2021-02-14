Internal affairs investigation finds no evidence of misconduct by officer seen outside store with owner’s mug shot on computer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office internal affairs investigation found no evidence of misconduct by an officer who seen sitting in his car outside the grand opening of a phone store last year and had a mug shot of the store owner on his computer screen.

The incident happened Oct. 24 outside the grand opening of the Phone Depot on Jacksonville’s Westside.

“See the thing is, a lot of JSO will not let my past go,” Jervonnti Lazenberry, the owner of the store, said at the time. “We just had a JSO officer out there with a picture of me, my prison picture.”

Lazenberry said he has been labeled as a gang member and he spent three years in prison for three years for carrying a concealed weapon but turned his life around and opened the store.

When News4Jax covered the story in October, we reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to find out why the officer was there.

The next day, after seeing our story, a complaint was filed by someone who said they believed the officer needed sensitivity training.

JSO then began an internal investigation.

The internal affairs report shows an internal JSO email was sent two days before the event from an assistant chief at JSO, saying, “Just another event to be aware of this weekend. I don’t think this requires any special attention unless intel or VCIT/gang advises differently.”

A lieutenant told a sergeant and his officers to check on the location of the grand opening.

This email included a public Facebook post of a collage showing Lazenberry’s prior charges, other images and his mug shot. This mug shot of Lazenberry was seen on the officer’s computer.

The report describes how the officer talked to Lazenberry’s brother about the collage, but his brother advised that it wasn’t the flyer for the event and someone else made the collage.

Lazenberry’s brother explained: “If you look at the caption along with the flyer, it’s simply showing where the owner came from and that he is no longer living that lifestyle.”

The officer advised he didn’t get the same impression. The officer wished Lazenberry the best with his new business.

JSO’s internal affairs investigation said there was “no evidence of misconduct by the officer or anyone else regarding the allegation.”

The report says the photo was a copy of the public Facebook post, the collage was concerning from a public safety standpoint and JSO should monitor any known event that could potentially place attendees in danger.

Body camera footage from the incident was also reviewed.