Woman shot in Biltmore neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Sunday morning in the Biltmore neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded shortly before 1:55 a.m. to Shenandoah Avenue, where they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives said a scene was located on nearby Susquehanna Street.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).