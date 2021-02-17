High schooler at Glynn Academy faces charges after gun found in bathroom

A 15-year-old Glynn Academy student is facing charges after an unloaded gun was discovered in a school bathroom, according to a news release Tuesday from the school district.

The Glynn County Schools police chief on Sunday learned that a child spotted what appeared to be a weapon in a student’s backpack sometime during prior week, the district said. The student’s guardian notified police.

In turn, the police chief spoke with the school’s principal and one of his officers, later determining that weapons belonging to adults in the student’s home were missing, the district said. One of those weapons -- an unloaded .25 caliber pistol -- was found hidden under a bathroom sink at the school on President’s Day, when school was not in session.

Investigators did not find any ammunition in the building or in the surrounding area.

Glynn County Schools said the student was suspended and that the teen faces a “number of charges” filed by Glynn County School Police.