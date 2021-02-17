Man found shot to death in Arlington apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Arlington.

According to Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the apartment complex on Holly Bell Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a report of multiple shots fired.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene, where they found the man’s body. Cayenne said police were working to identify him.

Two people were detained for questioning. There were no suspects immediately taken in to custody.