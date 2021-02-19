Act quickly: Regency Square offers 400 people 65 and older first does of COVID-19 without appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state vaccination site at Regency Square is offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 400 people 65 and older who can make it to the site by 4 p.m. Friday.
The only public vaccination site in the city averages giving 1,000 appointments per day, but by appointment only.
State of FL @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Vaccination Site.— Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) February 19, 2021
🔺🔺Today Friday, February 19, 2021!
The first 400 Florida residents ages 65 and over, can receive their first dose vaccination from now until 4:00 PM today at the Regency Vaccination Site.
TODAY ONLY! pic.twitter.com/LZ138QCqOv