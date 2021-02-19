50ºF

Ad

Local News

Act quickly: Regency Square offers 400 people 65 and older first does of COVID-19 without appointments

Qualifying people must make it to Jacksonville’s public vaccination site by 4 p.m.

News4Jax staff

Tags: Jacksonville, Coronavirus
Regency Square COVID-19 testing site.
Regency Square COVID-19 testing site. (WJXT/Kevin Talley)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state vaccination site at Regency Square is offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 400 people 65 and older who can make it to the site by 4 p.m. Friday.

The only public vaccination site in the city averages giving 1,000 appointments per day, but by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.