Arrest made in rape case after sketch released, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A week after Jacksonville police released a composite sketch of a man suspected in a rape case this month, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday.

Police said they first responded to the reported sexual battery on San Juan Avenue on Feb. 5. They said the victim worked with investigators to develop the composite sketch of the attacker, which was released last Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help to identify the suspect, and they said detectives later identified the man as 43-year-old Willie Hooker.

Hooker was arrested Thursday on charges of armed sexual battery and armed robbery.

According to the partially redacted incident report, the victim reported they were walking home from a sports bar when they were approached from behind by the attacker. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

News4Jax learned Hooker has several prior arrests on his record and served six years in prison on a 1993 arrest for aggravated child abuse in Duval County.