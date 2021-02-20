Police search for woman they say broke in, shot ex-boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are searching for a woman they say shot her ex-boyfriend after breaking into his home Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Siesta Del Rio Drive.

Police said they learned a woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home and shot him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re searching for the woman.

If you have any information or know where she might be, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Police said there does not appear to be a danger to the community because the victim was targeted by the suspect.