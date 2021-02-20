Police searching for armed, dangerous man suspected in deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

The shooting was reported at the Cross Creek Apartments on Manotak Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said they are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

They urged residents to take “normal safety precautions.”

Police said they were called to the complex Saturday to reports of a shooting. They found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Police said it’s still early in the investigation, but it appears the men were involved in an altercation before the shooting, although it’s unclear if the two knew each other.

They said the shooter ran through the complex, headed toward Winnebago Avenue.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and evidence.

JSO asks that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.