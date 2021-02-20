Regency Square site offers COVID-19 shots without appointments until 5 p.m. Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second day in a row, the state vaccination site at Regency Square is offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 65 and older -- no appointments necessary.

The site closes at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone due for the 2nd dose can also come up without an appointment to get their shot.

The only public vaccination site in the city averages giving 1,000 appointments per day, but usually by appointment only.