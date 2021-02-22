St. Johns County launches new preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

St. Johns County on Monday launched a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment preregistration system.

If you would like to get the vaccine, you may now register for an appointment by visiting https://sjcvaccineappointment.sjcfl.us.

Those who preregister with St. Johns County’s Vaccination Appointment System will receive an automated phone call from 904-295-3711 when COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available and will be given the following choices:

Accept the assigned appointment.

Decline the assigned appointment.

Request removal from the registry.

Ask for a phone call from a vaccine call center operator.

If you decline the assigned appointment, you will remain preregistered and will receive another phone call with an alternative appointment date and time.

The appointment preregistration system will remain open until 6,000 preregistrations are received and will be made available again once additional vaccine doses are received.

You must be age 65 or older or a health care provider with direct patient contact to be eligible to preregister for an appointment at this time.

Those with appointments will be required to provide proof of age or health care employment and proof of Florida residency when they arrive at the vaccination site.

The new appointment preregistration system replaces St. Johns County’s previous Eventbrite vaccine registration program and is only for people who are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Call 904-295-3711 for additional information or to request assistance with preregistration.