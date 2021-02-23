St. Augustine police find man dead in vehicle, investigate gunfire nearby

Officers called Tuesday afternoon to North Whitney, off Lewis Speedway, found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. When the man died, it became a homicide investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information to call St. Augustine police at 904-825-1070 or, if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8447).

Also Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the Woodcrest Apartments, which is nearby, to investigate gunfire. Police said they had developed a person of interest in that incident.

Police said both were isolated incidents and there was no threat to the community.