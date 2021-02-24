School bus collides with vehicle, crashes through fence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying students collided with a vehicle and crashed into a fence Wednesday in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, multiple students from Dinsmore Elementary School were evaluated for injuries after the crash on Jones Road. Two people were taken to a local hospital, but it’s not clear if any were students.

JSO said none of the injuries were serious.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the bus collided with a vehicle near the Cisco Gardens neighborhood before crashing through a fence and coming to rest in a group of trees.

No other details were immediately available.

