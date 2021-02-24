Lem Turner Road Walmart to host drive-thru vaccine event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Walmart store on Jacksonville’s Northside will host a drive-thru clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

The event at the Walmart Supercenter at 12100 Lem Turner Road will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, through Monday, March 1.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. At this time, shots will be available to those who are age 65 and older, health care workers with direct patient contact, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Insurance is not required, and there is no cost to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the second shot will be made while at the appointment for the first shot.

Walmart expects these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

Walmart said it’s holding these events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable to COVID-19, as well as operational capabilities.

“The team factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access,” Walmart said in a news release.

To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are helping with the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.