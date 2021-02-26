Toll booths open Monday on St. Johns County beaches

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – Starting Monday, it’ll cost to drive on St. Johns County beaches as toll booths will open on all beach driving access ramps.

Daily passes cost $10 for County residents and non-residents, and $5 for disabled and active military beach visitors. The toll booths are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Annual on-beach driving passes are also available for purchase at $50 for County residents, $100 for non-residents, $40 for disabled visitors. Disabled veterans with identification may obtain annual passes at no cost. In addition, all 2020 annual on-beach driving passes have been extended through the 2021 beach season.

If you purchased a 2020 on-beach driving pass, please retain your sticker as it cannot be replaced. Loss of a 2020 on-beach driving pass will require purchase a new sticker. Lifeguards will begin limited patrols in March, with full lifeguard coverage beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

For the most up-to-date information on beach access and driving conditions, please follow @SJCBeaches on Facebook and Twitter or download St. Johns County’s Reach the Beach app. For more information, call 904-209-0331.