Local children open up about Black History in their communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida NFL YET center is a place of opportunity for more than 2,500 young people across Jacksonville.

During Black History Month, News4Jax spoke with children at the club about what they see and hear in their community, and how it makes them feel.

Gia’Vonnie, a 5th grader said, “I am still kind of made over the George Floyd incident. Even though it happened a long time ago.” She continued, saying “I felt like that wasn’t fair. At all. It just wasn’t fair.”

Gia’Vonnie says, “I feel like my skin tone isn’t important. I am still human. I am still a girl. Yes, I am black, but it doesn’t matter. I am still me. our skin color doesn’t define who we are, or what we bring to the table.”

Another child, San’Darius is also a 5th grader. He told News4Jax, “It doesn’t matter of our color, we’re all the same.” San’Darius went on to say, “I am an African-American boy and I am proud. I experience somebody judging me when I was in the store.“

6th grader, Kayiah also shared her feelings with News4Jax. She said, “You don’t see a lot of good things about African-Americans in TV, it’s mostly like stuff about them being prosecuted or crimes they have done, or the protests and stuff. It is rare to see something good about African-Americans on TV nowadays.”

Kayiah shared a personal memory, saying “I was playing with one of my friends, she was Caucasian. Her parents came and said ‘don’t ever talk to our daughter again’ and she left.” When asked what she did next, Kayiah said she cried. She also told News4Jax that her hope for the world is for people to see people for who they are.

During Black History Month, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida celebrated and honored the men and women who proved dreams can become a reality. To help with that promise, Coke Florida donated $100,000 to organizations and schools across the state for technology. The clubs received 25 laptop.s

The Boys and Girls Club offers a safe place for learning, activity, and dialogue.

Annual Membership’s to the NFL YET Boys and Girls Club is $25 per child. It offers after-school programs and scholarship opportunities.