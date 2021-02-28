Retired Army veteran to bike 3,200 miles to raise awareness for veterans impacted by pandemic

Dave Parramore will start his journey on Monday.

A retired Army veteran from St. Augustine will ride across the country to raise awareness for veterans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, I feel the normal nervousness,” said Parramore. “I embrace that.”

Parramore will bike from San Diego, California, back home to St. Augustine.

“I told my wife that I honestly, the way I feel is like I’ve created my own Army deployment and nobody forced me to do it,” he said.

News4Jax met Parramore last year when he rode roughly 500 miles to Key West to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

“I’ve never done anything this far,” said Parramore about his upcoming ride. “The farthest continuous days I’ve done is nine days from here down to Key West.”

This year, his ride will be roughly 3,200 miles to raise awareness for veterans affected by the pandemic. He will livestream parts of his journey every day.

“We are just aware that having platforms like YouTube and Twitch and social media can connect people in real-time, and this is literally real-time, so I think it’ll be a unique perspective that people will see as they tune in,” explained Parramore.

To donate or watch his livestream, visit his Wounded Warrior Project donation page.