Jacksonville couple accused of conspiring to sex traffic child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A married Jacksonville couple has been indicted and accused of conspiring to sex traffic a young girl, according to a news release Monday from the Department of Justice.

Samuel Christopher Templeman, 46, and Deborah Lynn Templeman, 50, were arrested. As of Monday afternoon, both were held in the Duval County jail.

According to an indictment, the couple conspired to recruit, entice, harbor and solicit, among other things, a female child knowing she was under the age of 18 and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.

The indictment also charges that on Dec. 7, 2019, Deborah Templeman possessed a cellphone containing a video depicting a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the DOG, Samuel Templeman is also charged with sex trafficking a child, and Deborah Templeman is charged with possessing child sex abuse material.