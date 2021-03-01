Jacksonville man charged with murder in weekend shooting

Lorenzo Stephan Ivy, 23, was arrested Saturday in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old Jacksonville man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman who was killed over the weekend, authorities said.

Lorenzo Stephan Ivy was arrested Saturday and booked into the Duval County jail on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult charges, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail records show Ivy remains in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond.

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 8 a.m. Saturday at a home near the intersection of West 18th and Pearl streets, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unnamed woman was taken to an area hospital, but she did not survive.

Other people at the home were brought in for questioning about the case. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation determined Ivy and the victim had gotten into an argument that led up to the shooting.

Ad

Additional details weren’t immediately clear as of Monday.