JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two women were detained by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after a man was shot just after midnight at Cocktails Bar & Lounge on Lane Avenue.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening and that the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

JSO did not provide many details on what occurred but said the shooting happened in the parking lot and one vehicle was possibly involved.

News4Jax is working to get more information.