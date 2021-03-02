Duval school superintendent honored at surprise celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A surprise celebration was held Monday night at 121 Financial Field for Dr. Diana Greene, the Duval County school superintendent.

It comes after Greene was named Florida’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year. The event was hosted by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, the Jax Chamber and Duval County Public Schools.

Greene became the second Black woman to win the award since it was first allocated by the Florida Association of District School Superintendents in 1998.

FADSS said one of the most impressive areas of progress in the district under Greene, who started her role in 2018, is the increase in district graduation rates.

“While the work had already begun prior to her arrival, through her leadership, the district amplified these efforts and accelerated a trajectory of exemplary progress,” FADSS said in a statement.

DCPS has seen the graduation rate move from 76.6% to 86.5% in the last five years, FADSS said.