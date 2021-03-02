Jacksonville police find man’s body found along roadway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday afternoon along Bulls Bay Highway.

According to Officer Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to the area at 2:50 p.m. The man was believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60.

Additional details were not provided, and Lessard asked anyone with information that could help police to come forward. He urged tipsters to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.