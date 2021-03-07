Man shot in Senior Citizen Village in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 58-year-old man shot early Sunday morning inside a unit at the Senior Citizen Village on West 4th Street at Madison Street was treated and released at a local hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office says it responded to the shooting at 5:45 a.m. and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect was described as a man 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen running from the scene.

According to the police, the victim and suspect know each other and we are working to determine the suspect’s identity and the relationship between the two.

Several witnesses are currently being questioned. JSO says they believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have information regarding this incident please call 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.