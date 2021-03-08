JTA partners with zTrip for discounted rides to get COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority and zTrip launched a new discounted transportation option for trips to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Jacksonville.

Through this partnership, zTrip will provide rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites for a flat $5 rate for trips up to three miles, a discount of about 17% off the normal fare.

“By working with our private sector partners, we are once again offering a unique solution for those who need to get to their local vaccination sites,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “Our goal is to ensure anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine has safe, clean and reliable transportation options to do so.”

Through “Rides to Health,” the JTA continues to offer complimentary rides to seniors and eligible populations to federal, state and local sites across Duval County through bus routes, the First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit Network, ReadiRide and now through zTrip.

Customers who would like a ride through zTrip must call 904-337-3103 and use the promo code “VAC21” to book their reservation.

“We genuinely feel that giving back to the community is essential to our survival,” said zTrip General Manager Bob Gagliardi. “These values are the foundation of our legendary reputation and the basis of an exceptionally positive working environment.”

For more information on which services are available through Rides to Health, visit health.jtafla.com or call JTA customer service at 904-630-3100 between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.