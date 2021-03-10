City Council votes in favor of nearly $30M in additional federal relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of the rental and utility relief program that Mayor Lenny Curry first announced in February.

The vote was 17-0 in favor. One council member abstained from the vote.

The $28.9 from the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be available to citizens to cover up to 12 months of rent and utility payments with the option for an additional three months if determined necessary to ensure housing stability.

The United Way of Northeast Florida will distribute $23.8 million for rental assistance and the city will process the applications and work in partnership with JEA to distribute the remaining $5 million to thousands of eligible customer accounts with past due utility balances.

It only applies to Duval County residents. Click here for more information about the program.