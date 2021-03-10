Dog killed, man struck by car outside Jacksonville convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Odiwo said he was leaving a Jacksonville convenience store Monday when he and his dog were both struck by a car.

His dog, Zaria, was killed. Odiwo was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he spoke to News4Jax on Tuesday night.

“I think my dog tried to save me,” Odiwo said.

Surveillance video shows Odiwo as he arrived at the Safari Food Store around 7:36 p.m. Monday. He wraps his dog’s leash around a concrete pole before going inside to use the ATM.

“When I came back, he was all jumping on me and being happy,” Odiwo said.

As he was preparing to leave, the car approached.

“A friend of mine was behind me, and he yelled, ‘Watch out!’ And when I looked up, my dog jumped up and the car was right next to me,” Odiwo said.

According to Odiwo, a woman and man got out of the car. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they had both been shot while driving on Crestwood Road.

Odiwo says Zaria was loving and protective.

“He sees me in the morning and jumps so high,” Odiwo said. “So happy to see me.”

Odiwo said his foot was injured in the crash and he had surgery. He said it could take six to eight weeks for him to fully recover.