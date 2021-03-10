Explainer: How the child tax credit will change once the stimulus bill is signed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Raising a child is not cheap, and for those with children, those costs are also not optional. That’s why, since 1998, the federal government has provided a tax credit for parents.

Below is a brief look at how the child tax credit will change under the $1.9 trillion stimulus package which is expected to be signed by Pres. Biden:

AGE: Only children under the age of 16 are eligible for the current child tax credit, but the stimulus bill will make most children under the age of 18 eligible.

AMOUNT: While the current child tax credit provides $2,000 per child each year, the stimulus bill will boost that to $3,000 for each child ages 6-17 years old; and $3,600 for each child under 6 years old.

DISTRIBUTION: Like most credits, the current child tax credit is received as part of your annual filing process and is either applied to your income tax or your refund balance. The stimulus bill is designed such that half of the total credit will be paid out to families early in monthly installments of $250 for each child ages 6-17 years old and $300 for each child under 6 years old. The other half will

LIABILITY: The new version of the child tax credit is expanded to be The new version of the child tax credit is expanded to be fully available to the poorest families , instead of restricting it based on the parents’ tax liability.

COMMUNICATION: Part of the child tax credit portion of the stimulus bill requires the Department of Treasury to launch an information portal that will allow parents the option to decline the monthly payments. The portal will also allow parents to keep the IRS updated on any changes to their child care situation throughout the year, whether that be a new child added to the family, a divorce, a change in income, or a child aging out of eligibility.

To read the full text of the child tax credit section of the stimulus bill, refer to page 475 of the full document.