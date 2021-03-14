1 year after Breonna Taylor’s death, family still seeking answers

It’s been one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home, and ever since, the 26-year old’s death has sparked demonstrations demanding racial equality and police accountability.

On Saturday, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, marched in Louisville with supporters and wants to remind people that justice for her daughter has not been served.

One year ago, the Louisville Police Department was looking for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Taylor’s address was listed as one he had been connected to in the past.

Police then executed a no-knock search warrant.

The state’s attorney general defended the actions of the officers, saying they were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at officers first that night.

Walker argued he fired in self-defense after thinking someone was trying to break in to the house, claiming the officers never identified themselves. Officers said they did identify themselves.

Palmer said she has not heard from police.

President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday about Taylor’s death, saying “Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America. As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”

None of the officers in the raid have been charged with her death.