21-year-old man accused of raping underage girl

A report that a young girl was subjected to a string of violent sexual assaults at a Palm Coast home has resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Isaac Julio Becker, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigating since November were told of multiple incidents between 2017 and 2019 when the girl was between 13 and 15 years old. According to the report, the girl was forcibly restrained and prevented from calling for help.

The investigation produced probably cause to charge Becker with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious battery. Detectives traveled to Virginia and received assistance from local agencies to arrest Becker, who the Sheriff’s Office said confessed to the crimes.

“We pray the victim receives the emotional support and counseling she needs to help her recovery from the trauma of these attacks,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Great work by our detectives in building a strong case and working hard to bring justice to this victim and proof that you can’t hide as we will find you.”

Becker is being held on $300,000 bond until he can be extradited to Flagler County to face thecharges.