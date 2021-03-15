Man charged with felony murder in Springfield shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 44-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with felony murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield last month.

Eric J. Minton was originally taken into custody Feb. 21 on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Now, he’s also charged with a count of felony murder.

The charges stem from a shooting reported the evening of Feb. 20 on West 7th Street in the Springfield neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a lone gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene but did not survive.

Based on preliminary details gleaned at the scene, detectives learned three people were at a home when someone pulled out a gun. At some point, the gun discharged and the victim was fatally shot.

Later, investigators concluded it was Minton who fired the weapon and he was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony murder, police said.

Jail records show Minton remains in custody on $750,000 bond. It wasn’t clear on Monday if he had hired an attorney.