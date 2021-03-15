Man shot at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot at the Evergreen Club Apartments on the Southside.

According to police, a woman heard gunshots and came downstairs to check on her boyfriend. That’s when she found him in the car shot multiple times and called 911.

Police say several witnesses heard two gunshots. No one is in custody. Police are hoping the complex has surveillance video.

The man who was shot is in life-threatening condition.