Counselors meet with youth football players following gunfire at football jamboree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Counselors on Wednesday evening met with children who were at Greenland Park in Mandarin over the weekend when shots rang out during a youth football game.

About a dozen people met at the park to talk about what happened. According to parents, no security was at Greeland Park when police said two men got into an argument in the parking lot about 4:30 p.m. and one of them pulled a gun out of a backpack and fired several shots.

“I was just waiting for my football game and I just heard gunshots, and my mom pulled me the ground,” said Elijan Palumbo, a youth football player who met with the counselors. “Then we called 911 and the police came.”

Kathryn Palumbo, a mother who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said she appreciates the counselors offering to help.

“They care about what our kids are going through and want to help them cope and want to provide a safe venue for the kids to play ball,” she said.

Detectives said more than 500 players and spectators were in attendance at the Mandarin Athletic Association football jamboree but no injuries were reported.

LINK: Parents react to gunfire at youth football jamboree

The JSO incident report said a witness described the gun as a short-barrel rifle. The report was forwarded to the gang unit.

No arrests have been announced. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has encouraged anyone with information to come forward to investigators.