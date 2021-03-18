Gov. DeSantis visits Jacksonville pub on St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After holding news conferences Wednesday in two Florida cities, Gov. Ron DeSantis was spotted on the evening of St. Patrick’s day at an Irish pub on the Southside.

He posted a photo of the visit on his Facebook page after celebrating the holiday at Culhane’s Irish Pub:

DeSantis was sporting a green tie and waved to a group of supporters as he left.

“He has been so good during this whole COVID situation, and I can’t say enough about him. I really can’t,” said Brenda Patterson, who was at the pub.

Dozens of people waited 30 minutes or more to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at the pub.

The wait didn’t matter -- all were relieved to be out, as last year they were at home.

“It feels great to come out to be with our friends and to celebrate,” said Debbie Nuclo. “We’ve all gotten our shots, so we feel really good about that.”

“It feels amazing!” said Madonna Gibson. “You would not believe how tired we are of being at home.”