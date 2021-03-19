FBI releases 10 new videos of Capitol riot suspects still not identified

WASHINGTON – The FBI’s Washington Field office released new videos Thursday of the suspects still sought in assaults on federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s been more than two months since the riot. According to the FBI, with help from hundreds of thousands of tips, it has arrested more than 300 people.

The FBI said of those arrests, more than 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

“However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the 10 seen assaulting officers in the video footage we are releasing today,” the FBI said in its news release.

LINK: Videos of 10 assault suspects still sought by FBI (Viewer discretion advised)

In one of the videos, a man uses what appears to be a wooden stick to attack police at the doorway of the Capitol. There are other similar videos released by the FBI.

In a second video, a man can be seen grabbing and pulling at an officer’s gas mask. A third video shows a man spraying an unknown substance on officers. A fourth video shows an officer being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

“It’s appalling that these persons who call themselves patriots would assault the very people who serve and protect us,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

According to the DC Police Union, more than 100 officers were injured by rioters.

Monday, U.S. officials arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

Anyone with information about the videos was asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit an online tip at tips tips.fbi.gov. The FBI asks tipsters to refer to the AFO number accompanying the video when submitting a tip online.

“We know it can be difficult to report information about family, friends and co-workers,” said Steven D’Antuono, with the FBI in Washington. “But it is the right thing to do.”