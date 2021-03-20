Inmate from Georgia jail maybe heading towards Jacksonville

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. – The Telfair County Sheriff’s Department says Robert C. Lee, 42, escaped from the yard Friday afternoon.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities believe he maybe headed to the Jacksonville area because he has family in the area.

Deputies, U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol and other agencies are looking for Lee. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white T-shirt. He’s 6′3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has a tattoo of a chess board on his left arm and a game board on his right.

If seen call 911.