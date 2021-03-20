Pedestrian shot in leg, walking in Fairfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was shot by unknown suspects while walking on East 11th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers located the male victim at the scene. Police say he was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the victim, an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him while he was walking on East 11th Street. Someone inside that vehicle fired a gun, striking the victim in the leg. The victim says the suspects quickly fled the scene.

JSO says the victim was unable to provide any information about the suspects, their vehicle, or the number of occupants inside.

Violent Crimes Detectives are leading a further investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information that could help police, can contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500, or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).