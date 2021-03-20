SR-200 project in Nassau County nearing completion

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A road project that’s been causing traffic headaches for many Nassau County drivers is nearing completion.

Hampton Ray, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation, said the work on State Road 200 could be finished in just two months. The construction has been going on since 2016.

Crews have been expanding the road from two lanes to three.

There’s also a new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 95 and State Road 200, which should help traffic move more smoothly.

Kara Albrighten, who lives in Nassau County, says the extra traffic has been an annoyance. She said she’s been taking the backroads to try and avoid it.

“Pages Dairy is the road that cuts behind all of this, but now everyone’s doing it,” Albrighten said.

Ray said it’s been a complex project and he understands people are frustrated, but he said the additions will also help with drainage and improve the overall look of the area.

Ad

“We’ve maintained two lanes of traffic open on the corridor,” Ray said. “Given the growth of the area, there’s more vehicles on the road. That’s why we’re doing the improvements.”

One of the only tasks left is to lay asphalt, Ray said. Then, the road will need a final inspection.