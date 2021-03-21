1 hospitalized with serious injuries after Jacksonville house fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Mid-Westside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Crews responded about 1:15 p.m. to the fire on 7th Street West.
JFRD said firefighters found someone inside the house and brought the person out.
L4 has found someone in the house and bringing them out.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 21, 2021
The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to JFRD.
As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was under control, JFRD said.
This fire is now under control.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 21, 2021