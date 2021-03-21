photo
1 hospitalized with serious injuries after Jacksonville house fire, JFRD says

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Mid-Westside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded about 1:15 p.m. to the fire on 7th Street West.

JFRD said firefighters found someone inside the house and brought the person out.

The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to JFRD.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was under control, JFRD said.

