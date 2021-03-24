Beware: Bogus COVID vaccine survey is a scam

If you see this in your inbox or as a text, FTC says: don't respond.

Scammers are using a new trick to steal your money and personal information: a bogus COVID vaccine survey.

People across the country are reporting getting emails and texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. (And no doubt, there may be one for Johnson & Johnson too.) In exchange, people are offered a free reward but asked to pay shipping fees.

If you get an email or text like this, don’t reply. It’s a scam.

No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a “free” reward.

If you get an email or text you’re not sure about:

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

Remember:

Don’t give your bank account, credit card, or personal information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

You can filter unwanted text messages on your phone, through your wireless provider, or with a call-blocking app.

If you get an email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

To learn more about COVID-related frauds and scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.